Scavengers vandalize Lagos-Ibadan rail system in Agege

The facilities installed by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to ease train movement along the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge corridor have been reported vandalized by scavengers along the route.

As gathered, the vandalism was perpetrated by the scavengers between Agege and Agbado stations in Lagos and Ogun state.

The vandals were said to have tampered with vital signalling components along the corridor days after they were installed by the NRC.

Items vandalized include the removal of signal machine cap protectors and the cutting of connection cables on Switch Point Machine No. 2.

NRC confirmed the vandalism through a statement made available to The Guild on Wednesday by the Corporation’s spokesperson, Callistus Unyimadu.

According to the agency, the damage was discovered during a routine inspection of facilities along the route on Monday in Lagos.

The Corporation strongly condemns these acts of sabotage against national infrastructure, stressing that such actions not only disrupt smooth train operations but also pose serious safety risks to both passengers and railway staff.

NRC, meanwhile, assured passengers that the train movement on the Lagos-lbadan corridor was not obstructed, continuing without interruption.

It said: “Security agencies have been notified to investigate and apprehend those responsible”.

The Corporation reiterates its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and reliability of rail operations nationwide and calls on members of the public, especially communities along railway corridors, to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities around railway facilities.