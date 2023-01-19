Sawo-Olu promises street sweepers, other waste managers’ salary increment 

In compensation for their commitment to keeping Lagos clean, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised Street Sweepers and waste managers an increment in salary and other benefits that would enhance their welfare in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said that the increment was a reward for their service over the year which had attracted other states’ officials to visit Lagos, with the aim of understanding how it had been able to achieve a clean and healthy environment.

He gave the assurance on Thursday during an endorsement rally for All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu’s re-election organized by the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria, (AWAMN) at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Lagos.

The Governor, who commended the sweepers and waste managers for their diligence and commitment to a cleaner Lagos, explained voting Tinubu as President and his re-election as Governor of Lagos State would guarantee a better welfare package for them which include a rise in pay and allowances.

While commending the waste managers for the support, Sanwo-Olu added that it became imperative as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the brainchild of PSP in Lagos which many states in the country has replicated for the good of their people and has created millions of jobs for their citizens.

According to him, voting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President of Nigeria will raise the bar of more commitment to the environment and economic growth through the sector.

The governor, therefore, charged the waste managers to vote and campaign massively for all APC candidates to galvanize development across the country.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat charged them to ensure that they do not only collect their Permanent Voters Card, (PVC) but also make sure that they vote wisely and rightly for a candidate that understands the dynamics of good governance and have the experience.

Hamzat noted that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu got the experience and has done it before in Lagos State and if voted in as president of the country, he will do it well. He said, “Let every one that sleeps, be woken up. Let them know that we are voting for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he understands it, he has done it before and if he gets to the federal, he will do it very well.”

He added that they should vote massively for continuity in Lagos State as the administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is doing greatly well in the state in terms of infrastructural development and enhancement of the well-being of Lagosians.

Earlier, the waste managers, who endorsed Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, and other APC candidates, vowed to mobilize all

its members for the door-to-door campaigns for the ruling party flagbearers.

The National President, AWAMN, David Oriyomi, said it was Tinubu who brought in the PSPs in 1999 when he was governor of Lagos State in a bid to tackle the waste problems of the state.

According to him: “He nurtured and empowered us through the small-medium business model, and successive Governments built his solid foundation. Lagos was transformed and received numerous accolades as one of the cleanest states in Nigeria and Africa.

“When our livelihood came under attack and 350 businesses were faced with the risk of bankruptcy. Asiwaju came to our rescue, by speaking out for us and hereby securing our livelihood.

“Today, the small business model established by Asiwaju has been replicated in over 9 states in Nigeria and other West African countries. It is, for this reason, we as an association are fully and wholly committed to voting and campaigning for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Next President of Nigeria,” he said.

Oriyomi also recalled that AWAMN was the first organization that endorsed the candidacy of Sanwo-Olu in 2018, saying that the association was pleased that he has “proven us right by the great work that he has done in the State and for the environment.”

“You will all recall that he inherited a heap of waste across the state, he started by declaring a state of emergency and backed it up with

action leaving Lagos better than what he inherited. Now, under his leadership, waste is now seen as a resources and we are humble to be his foot soldiers to making circular economy a reality. We are committed to a Greater Lagos Rising,” he added.

Oriyomi pledged that the association would embark on a door-to-door campaign, to reach every nook and cranny of the state for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

“We will secure 10m votes for our Grand Patron, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Shettima. We will secure 2m votes for our Governor, Mr. Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Femi Hamzat. We will secure votes for all the Governors in all the states that we operate in,” he stated.

