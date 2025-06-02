Saudi turns back 269,000 unregister Hajj pilgrims

As part of stricter Hajj control measures, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has stepped up its crackdown on unauthorized religious journeys, barring 269,000 individuals attempting to join the pilgrimage without an official permit.

This permit control effort, led by the Public Security team, aims to ensure the safety, security, and smooth management of the pilgrimage, which draws millions of Muslims from around the world.

The Director of Saudi Public Security and Chairman of the Hajj Security Committee, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami, disclosed this during a joint press conference held yesterday by Hajj commanders in Makkah.

“The Public Security officials have arrested 1,239 people who attempted to transport unauthorized pilgrims and imposed penalties on more than 75,000 violators of Hajj regulations. The security teams also dismantled over 415 fake Hajj offices,” he said, while announcing the adoption of punitive measures against violators during the Hajj season.

During the press conference, Hajj security commanders reviewed the security and organizational plans for this year’s pilgrimage.

Al-Bassami noted that Saudi Public Security has employed artificial intelligence to enhance its enforcement efforts and crack down on violations, stressing that operatives will remain alert for any breach of Hajj regulations.

He further revealed that Public Security personnel turned back 110,000 vehicles at Makkah’s entry points for attempting to transport unauthorized pilgrims.

“It also impounded more than 5,000 vehicles that were planning to transport pilgrims without permits. Saudi Public Security has activated permanent checkpoints at Makkah’s entrances to apprehend violators,” he added.

Director General of Passports, Maj. Gen. Saleh Al-Murabba, announced that the number of pilgrims arriving from abroad has exceeded 1.47 million.

He said the number of countries benefiting from the Makkah Route Initiative has increased to eight, with 12 embarkation points.

Al-Murabba explained that the Passports Department has facilitated travel procedures for pilgrims in these countries by equipping ports with advanced technology and deploying multilingual staff.

“We have field teams equipped with mobile bags that provide services at all locations and help identify unidentified persons,” he said.

He also urged pilgrims to depart promptly after the Hajj season ends to avoid legal consequences, adding that the General Directorate of Passports is fully prepared to manage their departure after the completion of rituals.

As preparations continue on multiple fronts, other security agencies have also outlined their roles in safeguarding the pilgrimage.

The Ministry of Interior affirmed its readiness to deal firmly and effectively with any threat to Hajj security.

Meanwhile, the State Security Presidency disclosed that robust security plans are in place to manage crowds at the Jamarat facility during the pilgrimage.

“Pilgrims are in our eyes, and violators are in our grasp,” the ministry stated, adding that it is working to maintain order and safety at all vital Hajj sites.

The ministry noted that Special Emergency Forces will be deployed to carry out field operations aimed at protecting pilgrims and preventing unauthorized access to the holy sites.