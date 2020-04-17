Saudi to suspend Taraweeh, Eid prayers amid coronavirus as Ramadan begins 

By NewsDesk

To maintain the suspension of group prayers at mosques until such times control is gained against coronavirus globally, the Saudi Arabian government has disclosed that the evening congregational prayer during Ramadan fasting (Taraweeh) and the Eid al-Fitr feast prayers to mark the end of the fasting will be performed at homes amid lockdown.

It explained that the decision had become imperative as parts of measures to flatten the curve of the virus in the country after the kingdom’s reported 6,380 cases of the highly contagious respiratory disease and recorded eighty-three fatalities.

Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh, said Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan will only be performed at home as the suspension of prayers at mosques would not be lifted until the end of coronavirus, and that the same applies for Eid prayers, adding that the decision was to protect the citizens as such measure was taken during the era of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) to protect the people from a plague.

The Grand Mufti, who is the highest religious authority in the country, while briefing newsmen on Friday stressed that the decision was also in line with the instructions and precautions issued by the Ministry of Health and relevant authorities, to mitigate the spread of the virus as the holy fasting month of Ramadan begins next week.

“Ramadan’s Taraweeh (evening) prayer and Eid al-Fitr feast prayers can be performed at home if it cannot be performed at mosques due to the preventive measures taken to fight the spread of coronavirus,” he said.

While praying that the Almighty protect the universe from the pestilence, Al al-Sheikh urged Muslim faithful to pray at home and utilize the holy month in interceding for peace to return and normalcy restored.

It would be recalled that the Kingdom had suspended and stopped people from performing their five daily prayers and the weekly Friday prayer inside mosques as part of efforts to mitigate spread of coronavirus since mid-March.

Also, the Prophet’s Mosque in the holy city of Medina, on Thursday, announced that it was banning events which dispense evening meals in the mosque to those in need during Ramadan to break their daily fast.