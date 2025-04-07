Saudi suspends visas for Nigeria, Egypt, 12 others ahead hajj

The Saudi Arabian Government has suspended issuance of new short-term visas to Nigeria and other 13 countries, as part of ongoing efforts to regulate travel ahead of the upcoming Hajj season.

Other forms of visas suspended for the country were business visit visas (both single- and multiple-entry), e-tourist visas, and family visit visas.

Others countries suspended by the Saudi authorities over irregularities were India, Egypt, Pakistan, Yemen, Tunisia, Morocco, Jordan, Algeria, Indonesia, Iraq, Sudan, Bangladesh, and Libya.

The government noted that travellers from these countries who currently hold valid visas may still enter the Kingdom until April 13, and must exit no later than April 29.

The move announced on Monday followed logistical challenges and overcrowding witnessed during the 2024 Hajj season, when large numbers of pilgrims reportedly entered the country using visas not intended for pilgrimage purposes.

According to the government, the new restrictions placed on the 14 countries aim to better coordinate arrivals and ensure the safety and organization of the upcoming pilgrimage.

A member of Egypt’s Chamber of Tourism Companies, Basil Al Sisi, said that the decision stems from lessons learned during the previous Hajj season.

“Authorities have identified the countries that contributed to the crisis last year,” he said, referring to individuals who performed Hajj using short-term or non-Hajj-specific visas.

In a related announcement, Saudi officials issued updated guidance regarding Umrah travel logistics. The issuance of Umrah visas will begin each year on the 14th of Dhu Al Hijjah and conclude by the 1st of Shawwal.