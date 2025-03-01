The Saudi Arabian Government has promised to intensify efforts towards alleviating suffering of indigents, and promote unity globally, just as it disclosed that over $7 billion has been expended on humanitarian projects in more than 91 countries.

It said that the projects funded through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) were designed to assist nations in need and address their challenges.

The Consul General of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Khalil Admawy, disclosed this yesterday during official handling over ceremony of 50 tones of dates to Kano State Government and other northern states.

Admawy stated that KSrelief aimed to support vulnerable families across the country and strengthen the deep-rooted ties between Saudi and other nations including Nigeria.

According to him, the center has completed and delivered more than 2500 projects valued at over $7 billion, benefitting more than 91 countries.

The Consul, who conveyed the Kingdom’s dedication to humanitarian causes during the event, expressed profound gratitude to King Salman bin Abdelaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unwavering support in providing aid to Muslims and underserved communities worldwide.

He emphasized that Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering Islamic solidarity and providing relief to those in need.

On the dates distributed ahead Ramadan fasting, Admawy explained that this year’s distribution includes 50 tones of dates for Abuja which took place recently and another 50 tones for Kano and some northern Nigerian States

He added that arrangements were ongoing to deliver it to them as part of Saudi Arabia’s tradition of assisting Nigeria through humanitarian donations.

“The Consulate, in collaboration with local authorities and humanitarian organizations, will ensure the proper distribution of the dates so that they reach the most vulnerable families in various regions of Nigeria”.

He noted that the initiative represents the Kingdom’s broader mission to uplift Muslim communities, alleviate suffering, and promote unity, particularly during significant by the custodian of the two Holy Mosques to King Salman bin Abdelaziz religious periods such as

Ramadan indicating that the launching of IFTAAR PROGAMME which has been scheduled to take place in Abuja is another humanitarian gesture by Saudi king Salman bin Abdelaziz.