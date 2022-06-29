Saudi sights new moon, declares July 9 as Eid Al-Adha

The Saudi Arabian Supreme Court has declared that Saturday, July 9, as the first day of Eid Al-Adha, the period when Muslims will slaughter rams, after sighting the new moon of Dhul Hijjah in the country.

It said that the ritual of standing at Arafat, which marks the climax of the annual pilgrimage of Hajj, would be on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Announcing the sighting of the moon on Wednesday, Supreme Court, on through a statement made available to newsmen, stressed that Thursday, June 30, will be the first day of the month of Dhul Hijjah.

According to the statement, the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Dhul Hijjah has been confirmed at the Tamir Observatory, near Riyadh.

The Supreme Court had earlier called on all Muslims across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to sight the crescent of the month of Dhu Al-Hijjah on Wednesday evening, Dhu-Al Qadah 30, 1443 AH, corresponding to June 29, 2022.

It stated that whoever sights the crescent with naked eyes and through the use of telescopes to report to the nearest court and register the testimony, or report to the nearest center to help reach the nearest court.

Meanwhile, several Muslim countries announced the beginning of their celebration of the Eid Al-Adha either on July 9 or July 10, depending on the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent on Wednesday evening.

The first day of Eid Al-Adha will be on July 9 in most Arab and Muslim countries while many southeast Asian countries may start the celebrations on Sunday, July 10.

