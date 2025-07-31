Saudi shuts amusement park after swing collapse on 23 people

An amusement park ride malfunction in Saudi Arabia has reportedly left 23 people, including children, with varying degrees of injuries, three of whom are in critical condition.

As gathered, the incident occurred when the “360 Big Pendulum” ride collapsed mid-operation, causing the passenger-bearing circular carousel to crash into the opposite end of the pendulum before slamming into the ground.

The accident took place on Thursday at Green Mountain Park in the Al-Hada area of Taif, near the city of Jeddah.

In a video from the scene, riders can be heard screaming as they plunged to the ground during the malfunction.

Eyewitnesses reported that several riders were injured despite being securely strapped into their seats at the time of the fall.

They also noted that the central pole recoiled violently, further contributing to the injuries.

First responders administered first aid at the scene before transporting the injured to a nearby hospital.

Following the incident, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, governor of the region, ordered the immediate closure of the resort, according to state-run outlet Arab News.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collapse and the circumstances surrounding the accident.