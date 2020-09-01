Saudi sends relief materials to Sudan flood victims

The Saudi Arabia Government under the authority of King Salman bin Abdulaziz has sent relief materials to flood victims in Sudan as part of its support to cushion the effect of the flood on victims.

The floods occasioned by torrential rains killed no fewer than 63 people, with over 14,000 homes destroyed leaving over 185,000 homeless, according to statistics from Sudan Interior Ministry.

Announcing the gesture, the Saudi government said that a cargo plane with about 90 tons of relief materials touched down in Khartoum, Sudan capital city on Monday to deliver items aimed to help 31,980 individuals, affected by the flood.

Through a statement released on its website, the government revealed that the cargo plane airlifted 90 tons of shelter and food aid, including 300 tents, 300 shelter bags, 1,800 blankets, 210 food baskets, and 40 tons of dates.

“In implementation of the King’s order, a Saudi relief plane arrived in the Sudanese capital Khartoum yesterday, operated by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), as part of an urgent response to help the Sudanese people affected by torrential rains and flooding that struck Sudan recently” the statement said.

According to the Saudi government, the relief materials would be distributed by Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), a humanitarian organization operated by King Abdulaziz, and a local partners of KSrelief, Al-Eghtinam Human Development Organization, with coordination and supervision of Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Khartoum.