Saudi prince dies 20yrs after going into coma

Saudi Arabian prince, Khaled bin Talal, has confirmed the death of his son, Alwaleed, following two decades in a coma after a severe traffic accident in London, United Kingdom (UK) in 2005.

The deceased Alwaleed, who is popularly called the Sleeping Prince, fell into a complete coma after the accident during his studies in the UK.

The father of the deceased young man, who disclosed this on Saturday, stated that funeral prayers for his son will be held on Sunday at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, after the Asr prayer.

He remained under close medical supervision for almost 20 years, never regaining consciousness despite brief episodes of limited movement that offered fleeting moments of hope.

Throughout this period, Talal firmly resisted removing life support, expressing unwavering faith that life and death rest solely in God’s hands.

His son’s condition attracted immense sympathy across the Kingdom and beyond, with millions closely following his story over the years with hopes that he would regain consciousness one day.

Alwaleed’s prolonged medical struggle came to an end with the announcement of his death on Saturday, closing a chapter that deeply touched the hearts of many who had been hoping that he could win the battle.