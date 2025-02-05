Saudi opposes Trump’s plan to takeover Gaza

Amid threats by United States President Donald Trump to take over the Gaza Strip, the Saudi Arabian Government has kicked against any plan to displace the Palestinian people from their land and annex its territory in favour of the Israelis.

It said that any plan to take Palestinians’ land Gaza Strip is an infringement on the legitimate rights of the people who had been occupying the territory for many years before now.

While stressing that it will not support any plan that deprives the Palestinians of their land, the government noted that this unwavering position is non-negotiable and not subject to compromises.

To wade off threats from nations planning to takeover Palestines land, the Saudi government has urged more peace-loving countries to recognize the State of Palestine as it strives to wade through these difficult times.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the country’s foreign affairs ministry, the government emphasized that the international community’s support for the Palestinian people’s rights indicates compliance with the United Nations General Assembly resolutions.

According to the government, the importance of mobilizing the international community to support the Palestinian people’s rights, as expressed in United Nations General Assembly resolutions, recognizing Palestine’s eligibility for full UN membership.

It said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s position on the establishment of a Palestinian state is firm and unwavering.

“His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister clearly and unequivocally reaffirmed this stance during his speech at the opening of the first session of the ninth term of the Shura Council on September 18, 2024.

“His Royal Highness emphasized that Saudi Arabia will continue its relentless efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that.

“His Royal Highness also reiterated this firm position during the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh on November II,2024.

“He stressed the continuation of efforts to establish a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, demanding an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands.

“His Royal Highness also urged more peace-loving countries to recognize the State of Palestine, and emphasized the importance of mobilizing the international community to support the Palestinian people’s rights, as expressed in United Nations General Assembly resolutions, recognizing Palestine’s eligibility for full UN membership.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also reaffirms its unequivocal rejection of any infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, land annexation, or attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land.

“The international community has a duty today to alleviate the severe humanitarian suffering endured by the Palestinian people, who will remain steadfast on their land and will not move from it.The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emphasizes that this unwavering position is non-negotiable and not subject to compromises.

“Achieving lasting and just peace is impossible without the Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate rights in accordance with international resolutions, as has been previously clarified to both the former and current U.S. administrations”.