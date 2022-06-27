Saudi may approve 5,000 slots for Nigerian 2022 pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has disclosed that Saudi Arabia authorities may approve its request following a visit by a high level delegation to the country to discuss over the additional slots request for Nigerian 2022 pilgrims.

The NAHCON Commissioner for Operations Abdullahi Hardawa, was said to have met with the Saudi Arabian deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah on the matter.

He disclosed that the visit was to expedite the action and ensure that it benefits tour operators and Nigerians waiting to fulfil the religious obligations this year.

Speaking to newsmen, yesterday, Hardawa said that the 5,000 additional slots requested has been transmitted to the highest decision making body of the kingdom.

According to him, they did not envisage additional slots because of the time the Saudi authorities approved that Hajj will be conducted this year and also because of the cost of the Hajj.

“I am in Saudi Arabia specifically to speak about this additional slots which we had requested for earlier before the start of the Hajj 2022 operations.

“I immediately went straight to Riyadh where I met our Ambassador who told me of the efforts he had also been making on the issue. However, they have assured Nigeria that the request will be granted since we had written formally to them about it. It’s only a matter time that we are concerned with.” he said.

The Commissioner further disclosed that the essence for the additional slots was so that it would be useful to the tour operators and other intending pilgrims that are waiting for it plus other stakeholders in various States of the Federation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

