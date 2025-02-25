Saudi mandates meningitis vaccine for lesser hajj pilgrims

As Muslims globally prepare to leave their countries for the lesser hajj rites in Saudi Arabia during the month of Ramadan, the Government through its Ministry of Health has mandated that those intending to perform Umrah during this year’s Ramadan must show prove that they have receive meningitis vaccine before arrival into the country.

It stated that the decision to mandate the vaccine for intending pilgrims is to enhance preventive health measures and limit the spread of infectious diseases.

The government, in a statement released yesterday, asked that the pilgrims be vaccinated at least 10 days before traveling to the country for Umrah.

According to the health experts, the move would ensure the required immunity is achieved before arrival into Saudi.

It said that people vaccinated within the past five years do not need a booster dose, as the vaccine remains effective throughout this period.

The government further urged people to book an appointment via the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine at adult vaccination clinics, highlighting the importance of adhering to preventive measures to ensure a safe and healthy Umrah experience.

The directive aligns with the ministry’s efforts to protect the health of Umrah performers, raise health awareness, and develop an integrated healthcare system that enhances quality of life and healthcare services.