Saudi limits mosques capacity, reimposes social distancing due to Omicron

The Saudi Arabian Government has limited the number of worshippers in mosques and reimposed social distancing procedures to reduce the spread of fourth Coronavirus strain, Omicron, across the country.

Aside from the worshippers, the authorities have also decided to limit the number of pilgrims and their access to some part of the two major mosques, the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet’s Holy Mosque.

As gathered, the new development has kicked off on Thursday with the mosques redistributing the praying areas and Umra performers on the virtual tawaf (circumambulation) paths.

An official at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet’s Holy Mosque disclosed that the decision was to curtail another spike in the variant.

The source said that social distancing would be applied among worshippers and redistributing praying areas as well as Umra performers on the virtual tawaf (circumambulation) paths in a way that ensures the application of precautionary measures.

According to the official, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, stressed that the move was to preserve the health and safety of visitors as well as their host citizens.

“It is important for all visitors and workers of the two holy mosques to abide by these precautionary measures through wearing masks and adhering to access times according to the permits issued by accredited applications, in addition to maintaining social distancing and committing to the regulations issued by relevant authorities at the two Holy Mosques”.

