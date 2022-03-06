Saudi lifts ban on Nigerians, other countries’ pilgrims, removes COVID19 protocol

Nigerians and citizens of 16 other countries aiming to perform the 2022 Hajj and religious rites can now start preparing for the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia after the government lifted the ban imposed on flights coming to and departing from the country.

The government has also relaxed some of the protocols including suspending social distancing at the Grand Mosque and others earlier imposed across the country to flatten the Coronavirus curve.

Other 16 countries were South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Comoros, Ethiopia, and Afghanistan.

In the announcement released by the Saudi Press Agency, the government’s decision to suspend the ban imposed on Nigeria and others was based on the follow-up to the epidemiological situation of the COVID-19 across the Kingdom.

According to the agency, an official of the Interior Ministry said that seven critical decisions have been taken and that they affect visitors from other continents, particularly Africa.

In the announcement, pilgrims from Nigerians and the 16 other countries would be mandated to wear face masks inside closed facilities including mosques and others.

“Suspending the application of social distancing measures in the Grand Holy Mosque, the Prophet’s Holy Mosque, mosques, while continuing to abide by wearing masks inside these facilities.

“Suspending the application of social distancing measures in all open and closed places, activities, and events and wearing Masks is no longer requested in open areas, however, they will continue to be needed to be worn in closed places.

“PCR tests, Rapid Antigen Test are no longer requested to be provided by passengers arriving in the Kingdom and passengers arriving into the Kingdom on visit visas are requested to have medical insurance to cover the costs of treatment from infection with the Coronavirus (Covid-19) during the period of stay in the Kingdom.

“Also, passengers arriving in the Kingdom are no longer requested to abide by institutional and home quarantine to combat the pandemic”.

The Government attributed the decision to the progress recorded especially the national vaccination program and the high rates of immunization as well as immunity against the virus in the community.

Part of the announcement read: “The official source stressed the importance of the implementation of the national immunization plan, which includes taking the (third) booster dose, and applying procedures to verify the health status in the “Tawakkalna” application to enter facilities, activities, events, boarding planes, and public transportation, adding that the measures taken above are subject to continuous evaluation by the competent health authorities in the Kingdom and as per to the developments in the epidemiological situation”.

