Saudi Govt to bury Danata in Madina

Screenshot

The family of Nigeria’s business mogul and philanthropist, Aminu Dantata, has disclosed that the Saudi Arabian Government has approved the request to lay the body of the nonagenarian in the holy city of Madina.

The family said that the request was approved 24 hours after medical experts pronounced the business mogul dead at the age of 94.

Confirming the development on behalf of of the family, Dantata Principal Private Secretary, Mustapha Junaid, in a short statement made available to newsmen on Sunday through his social media handle.

According to him, the remains of the business icon will be transported to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from Abu Dhabi.

The funeral is scheduled to take place Monday morning in Madina.

Aminu Dantata, one of Nigeria’s most revered business moguls, died in Dubai after a prolonged illness at the age of 94.

