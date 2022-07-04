Saudi Govt. extends pilgrims final arrival, approves two-day deadline

Saudi Arabia government through the General Authority for Civil Aviation, GACA, has extended the deadline for remaining pilgrims’ final arrival into the Kingdom for 2022 Hajj by two days from 4th July to 6th July, 2022.

The extension was said to have been necessitated by the excessive flight cancellations and flight delays due to reasons ranging from inability to secure BTA, insufficient funds for visas, unavailable PCR test results.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) noted that it sought the extension to enable it to transport its remaining pilgrims into the Kingdom for 2022 Hajj.

According to the Hajj body, of the 43,008 pilgrims expected to arrive Saudi Arabia from Nigeria, 27,359, inclusive of 527 staff as well as committees and board members, under the government quota have been conveyed.

It stated, through a statement released by its AD, Public Affairs, NAHCON, Fatima Usara,

that over 5,000 out of the 8,097 Tour Operators’ pilgrims with valid visas were moved through scheduled flights and other arrangements.

According to the statement: “In total, 13 flights were cancelled with another 57 delayed take-offs. Seven of which are in two digits, with the highest being 24 hours’ delay, followed by 23 hours delay, 22 hours and lowest in this category are twice 10-hour delays. Only 13 flights left on schedule out of the 65 outbound flights so far witnessed from the country.

“Notwithstanding the difficult situation, NAHCON once again reiterates that God willing, no pilgrim will be left behind as long as that individual has valid travel documents. To buttress this fact, frequency of outbound flights improved to seven take-offs yesterday and at full capacity too. Thankfully, one of the carriers, FlyNas, with its four aircraft, will fly four times daily thereby moving 1,732 each day. ”

NAHCON urged pilgrims to be calm and to remain prepared for onward conveyance for the 2022 Hajj.

On his part, the Commission’s president, Zikrullah Hassan commended Nigerian pilgrims’ resilience and prayed that they all attain Hajj mabrur whose reward is jannatul Firdaus.

He further assured that NAHCON management will review the operations to make sure that such inconveniences are never repeated.

