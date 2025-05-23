Saudi firm targets 4,000 Lagos residents for free eye care

A Saudi Arabian firm has set a target of providing free eye care to 4,000 Lagos residents as part of its ongoing effort to improve access to quality vision treatment in underserved communities.

The programme, facilitated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), is designed to support individuals battling various eye and vision problems by offering screenings, treatments, and corrective procedures to beneficiaries.

According to the firm, the initiative, tagged Saudi Noor Ophthalmic, is scheduled to run for a week and highlights the growing recognition of healthcare gaps in urban centres, as well as the urgent need to address eye health challenges in densely populated areas.

The organisation noted that, following previous eye care initiatives held in Yobe, Kano, and Bauchi states, the ongoing programme at the Gbagada General Hospital aligns with its broader mission to support preventive eye care across Nigeria.

During the flag-off of the exercise yesterday, a stakeholder of the firm, Mohammed Alsahabi, stated that beneficiaries at no cost, would undergo diagnostic eye screenings, cataract surgeries with intraocular lens implants, correction of refractive errors, and receive eyeglasses.

Alsahabi revealed that the firm has conducted over 218,000 eye tests, restored the sight of more than 21,000 patients through surgery, and distributed 45,000 sunglasses since beginning operations in Nigeria in 2019.

He added that KSrelief has implemented more than 3,400 humanitarian projects in over 107 countries since its establishment in 2015.

Alsahabi also emphasised the organisation’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Nigeria in the fight against preventable blindness.