Saudi exempts foreign investors from tax payment, others

Determined to boost the economy, the Saudi Arabian government has launched a campaign to enhance its investment appeal with attracting foreign talent to Special Economic Zones through a series of incentives and tax exemptions.

The Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (ECZA) is collaborating with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to offer tax and customs exemptions, as well as to facilitate visa issuance, and provide financial equivalence exemptions for foreign talent.

The campaign highlights ECZA’s strategic partnerships with key Saudi government entities to provide targeted incentives and regulatory benefits for investors in the Kingdom’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs). These collaborations reflect ECZA’s commitment to fostering a transparent and simplified regulatory ecosystem that encourages high-quality investments.

ECZA Secretary General, Nabil Khojah, who disclosed this yesterday, emphasized the significance of these partnerships, stating: “We are working closely with various government entities to activate a suite of attractive investment incentives, such as tax exemptions and streamlined labor regulations, positioning SEZs as a competitive and promising destination for investors.”

He noted that the new measures aimed to enhance operational efficiency and reduce the regulatory burden for both new and existing investors.

Among the key collaborations is an agreement with the Ministry of Justice and the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration to establish dedicated arbitration and reconciliation centers within SEZs. These centers will operate according to international best practices to improve legal certainty and dispute resolution for businesses.

ECZA has also partnered with the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) to streamline compliance and facilitate the entry of products and services into the Saudi market.

To support digital transformation, ECZA is enhancing integration across government platforms by activating data-sharing mechanisms and expanding its One-Stop-Shop portal. This platform connects investors with all relevant regulatory entities, accelerating licensing and operational processes.