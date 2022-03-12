Saudi executes eight foreign nationals, 73 other terrorists in 24-hours

The Saudi Arabian Government has executed 81 people found guilty for a variety of terrorism-related offenses within 24 hours, exceeding the total number it sentenced to death within last year.

All the terrorists, including 73 Saudi citizens, seven Yemenis, and one Syrian national, were executed after the court convicted them following their link to the Islamic State group, or to Al-Qaeda, Yemen’s Huthi rebel forces, and other terrorist organisations.

According to the State Government, those executed had been plotting attacks in the kingdom, including killing a large number of civilians and members of the security forces during separate attacks.

In a statement released on Saturday, “They also include convictions for targeting government personnel and vital economic sites, the killing of law enforcement officers and maiming their bodies, and planting land mines to target police vehicles.

“The convictions include crimes of kidnapping, torture, rape, smuggling arms and bombs into the kingdom,” the state government added.

It further said that those executed were tried in Saudi courts, with trials overseen by 13 judges, held over three separate stages for each individual.

The government, meanwhile, stressed that it would continue to take a strict and unwavering stance against terrorism as well as extremist ideologies that threaten stability.

In 2021, the country carried out the executions of 69 people that were found to have engage in actions that were against the country’s constitution and global standards.

The wealthy Gulf country has one of the world’s highest execution rates, and has often carried out previous death sentences by beheading.

Saudi has been the target of a series of deadly shootings and bombings since late 2014 after the first by the Islamic State group fighters.

Saudi Arabia is also leading a military coalition that has been fighting in Yemen since 2015 to support the government against Iran-backed Huthi rebels, who have launched strikes in return on the kingdom.

In 2020, 88 percent of all 483 reported executions took place in just four countries: Iran, with 246, followed by Egypt with 107, Iraq with 45, and then Saudi Arabia, who carried out 27 that year, according to Amnesty International.

The executions on Saturday were announced a day after the release of Saudi blogger and human rights activist Raif Badawi, who had been sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years’ prison on charges of insulting Islam.

But Badawi, who received only 50 lashes before the punishment was halted following global condemnation, is now subject to a 10-year travel ban, officials confirmed to AFP on Saturday.

It means the 38-year-old is unable to rejoin his wife Ensaf Haidar and their three children in Canada, where they fled following his arrest.

