Saudi donates 100 tons dates to Nigeria ahead Ramadan 

As part of its annual global humanitarian relief programs, the Saudi Arabian Government has handed over 100 tons of dates to the Federal Government, for distribution to Nigerians, ahead of the month of Ramadan.

It stated that the donations aimed to support vulnerable families and strengthen the deep-rooted bilateral ties between the two nations.

A breakdown of the donation by the Saudi government showed that 50 tons of dates would be distributed to Abuja residents while the other to Kano State.

At the handling-over ceremony in Abuja, the government disclosed that the initiative was facilitated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief).

During the ceremony, the country’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Faisal bin Ibrahim Al-Ghamdi, conveyed the Kingdom’s dedication to humanitarian causes in Nigeria and other nations.

He expressed his profound gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for their unwavering support in providing aid to Muslims and underserved communities worldwide.

The ambassador emphasized that Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering Islamic solidarity and providing relief to those in need.

Al-Ghamdi noted that the donation was part of Saudi Arabia’s tradition of assisting Nigeria through humanitarian donations.

According to him, the initiative represents the Kingdom’s broader mission to uplift Muslim communities, alleviate suffering, and promote unity, particularly during significant religious periods such as Ramadan.

The Embassy, in collaboration with local authorities and humanitarian organizations, will ensure the proper distribution of the dates so that they reach the most vulnerable families in various regions of Nigeria.

Al-Ghamdi reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Nigeria across multiple sectors, particularly in humanitarian and Islamic affairs.

“Saudi Arabia has been a longstanding partner in providing humanitarian aid to nations across the globe, including Nigeria. The Kingdom’s continued efforts in supporting food security and welfare initiatives exemplify its role as a global leader in charitable and humanitarian endeavors.

“Through Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia seeks to expand its contributions to international humanitarian causes, reinforcing its dedication to fostering peace, stability, and prosperity worldwide. The ongoing provision of aid to Nigeria is a testament to these commitments and highlights the decades-long partnership between the two brotherly nations”.