Saudi directs Muslims to begin Shawwal moon search Tuesday

The Saudi Arabia supreme court has directed Muslims across the world, particularly those in the kingdom to begin looking out for the moon of Shawwal 1442AH, that would signify the end of Ramadan (Islamic) from Tuesday.

It said that the directive followed the timing of fasting which signifies ending of this year’s Ramadan and that the 29th of Ramadan 1442 H, correspond to 11 May, 2021, adding that it was important Muslim pay close attention to the new crescent moon.

The Kingdom’s Supreme Court which gave the directive through a statement on Sunday, urged those engaging in the look out to be responsible and refrain from raising false alarm or report on the moon, noting that it was incumbent on all Muslim to be conscious of their claim in such an important religious task.

The court also called on whoever sights the crescent by naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register his testimony, or report to the nearest center to help reach the nearest court.

It would recalled that the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Saudi Arabian Supreme Court have declared Tuesday, April 13, 2021 as the first day of Ramadan after sighting the crescent moon, urging Muslims in the countries and across the world to commence the religious rites.

