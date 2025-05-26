Saudi deports Nigerian cleric for criticizing policies

Prominent Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has been deported from Saudi Arabia and barred from performing the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage despite holding a valid visa.

As gathered, the cleric was denied entry into Medina upon arrival and was subsequently deported back to Nigeria for criticizing the Saudi Arabian government policies and programs especially its foreign policy.

The controversial Islamic scholar confirmed the development in a post on his official Facebook page on Monday, stressing that he was not perturbed by the deportation.

“Due to some reasons related to my views on world politics, the authorities in Saudi Arabia do not want me to be present at Hajj even though they have granted me a visa,” Gumi added.

The cleric, who was part of a Nigerian delegation of religious scholars sponsored by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), landed in Medina last Saturday around 10:30 p.m. via Umza Air. However, Saudi immigration officials reportedly stopped him at the airport and refused him entry into the country.

Gumi stated that despite the visa granted to him for religious duties, Saudi authorities did not permit him to commence his pilgrimage, which begins in Medina for many pilgrims.

He expressed gratitude to Nigerian authorities, noting their willingness to intervene. “I am grateful to the authorities in Nigeria who have pledged to engage with the Saudi authorities on this matter,” he said.

Although specific reasons for the deportation were not disclosed by Saudi officials, it is believed that the action is linked to Sheikh Gumi’s outspoken views on international politics and his controversial comments on security issues in Nigeria.

The cleric has since returned to Nigeria, where he is expected to continue his religious teachings and activities in Kaduna.

This incident is likely to spark diplomatic discussions between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, particularly given Gumi’s status and his official inclusion in a Sponsored religious mission.