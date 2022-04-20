Saudi cuts Nigerian 2022 Hajj slot to 43,000 amid COVID-19 recovery

Ahead of the 2022 Hajj, the Saudi Arabian Government has allocated 43,000 seats to Nigeria, a sharp reduction in the number of pilgrims seats allotted to the country for the religious rites annually.

Following the development, about 50,000 intending pilgrims would be denied access to participate in the 2022 hajj, the first after Saudi recovered from outbreak of Coronavirus that prevented foreign pilgrims from performing the rites.

The allocation to Nigeria came days after the Arabian country’s government declared that only one million pilgrims both citizens and visitors.

As gathered, during previous edition, Nigeria got over 95, 000 allotted seats, an allocation that was considered by the country’s agencies as low compared to the requests received from its citizens.

The Executive Secretary, Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Muhammad Dambatta, disclosed this while speaking to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

Dambatta said the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) informed him about 43,000 allocations yesterday and that there was a need to work on the approved number.

With the 43,000 allocations, NAHCON was expected to distribute the seats among the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in other to allow equal representation.

It would be recalled that Saudi closed down its border to pilgrims in 2020 and 2021 to prevent a further spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the Arabian nation.

Therefore, some of the thousands of intending pilgrims who paid for the spiritual journey in 2020 and 2021 said they hope to perform the hajj exercise this year in addition to those hoping to pay also.

Respite came the way of many Muslims, especially intending pilgrims when the Saudi announced that one million pilgrims would perform the 2022 Hajj, out of which 85 percent would be allocated to external pilgrims while the remaining percentage would be for Saudi residents.

