Saudi bans Nigerians, others from taking selfies during hajj rites

The Saudi Arabian Government through its interior ministry has placed a ban on taking photographs, videos or raising political and sectarian expressions around hajj sites across the country.

It stated that pilgrims would not be allowed to take photographs or recording videos within Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinah, and at key hajj locations including Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the ministry stated that pilgrims were prohibited from engaging in this act to ensure that the pilgrims concentrate on the rites rather than other worldly things.

Officials have stressed that such actions could undermine the spiritual atmosphere of hajj and risk sowing division among pilgrims who come from across the globe.

The ministry reaffirmed that the pilgrimage is a sacred time dedicated to worship, humility, and unity, and any conduct that contradicts these values will not be tolerated.

”Pilgrims are strongly encouraged to adhere to the regulations and cooperate fully with authorities to ensure that Hajj 2025 is conducted in a peaceful, orderly, and spiritually enriching environment.

“Security personnel will be deployed throughout the pilgrimage period to monitor and enforce these regulations,” the statement warned.