Saudi arrests Nigerian bandit leader’s wife, mother in Jeddah

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have reportedly arrested two women believed to be the wife and mother of Nigeria’s most wanted bandit leader, Ado Aliero, a figure long associated with high-profile kidnappings and violent crimes across the country’s northwestern region.

The two women, whose identities have not been officially disclosed, were apprehended during an intelligence-led operation carried out by Saudi security forces.

The operation was said to have specifically targeted a network of fugitives allegedly linked to the ongoing violent insurgency that has continued to destabilise communities across Northwestern Nigeria.

According to reports, the arrest took place in the holy city of Medina, where the women had reportedly been residing prior to their capture.

Security sources revealed that the two women had been living in Saudi Arabia under false identities, raising fresh concerns about the global reach and financial networks supporting banditry in Nigeria.

Ado Aliero, a feared figure in the criminal underworld, is widely known for orchestrating mass kidnappings and deadly attacks across Zamfara and neighbouring states.

His activities have earned him a place on Nigeria’s most wanted list, with authorities suspecting he is backed by both local and transnational operatives.

The arrest is expected to provide critical intelligence that could lead to a deeper understanding of Aliero’s operations, including his sources of funding, movement patterns, and possible foreign connections.

Officials say Nigerian security agencies are working closely with their Saudi counterparts as investigations continue.

If confirmed, the arrest of Aliero’s wife and mother may represent a significant step forward in efforts to dismantle the leadership and logistics chains of the armed groups responsible for widespread violence in northern Nigeria.