Saudi Arabia shuts refinery after Iran drone strike

Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant, Aramco, has temporarily halted operations at its largest domestic refinery in Ras Tanura following a drone strike targeting the critical energy complex on the kingdom’s eastern Gulf coast.

The shutdown was carried out as a precaution while authorities assess possible damage after debris from intercepted drones sparked a limited fire at the facility. Officials confirmed no injuries were recorded and that the situation has since been brought under control.

The incident occurred early Monday when Saudi air defenses intercepted two Iranian drones aimed at the refinery at about 07:04 local time. Falling shrapnel reportedly ignited a small blaze, which emergency response teams quickly contained.

The attack is part of Iran’s wider retaliatory actions across the region following recent U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iranian targets, a development that has heightened geopolitical tensions and raised concerns over global energy supply disruptions.

An industry source said operations at the Ras Tanura refinery, which processes about 550,000 barrels per day and forms part of a major export terminal complex, were suspended preemptively to ensure safety.

“The situation at Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery is under control,” the source said, adding that the shutdown was precautionary.

Similarly, an official at Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry, quoted by the Saudi Press Agency, said some operational units were temporarily halted without affecting petroleum product supplies to domestic markets.

However, the broader regional conflict is already impacting global oil logistics. The ongoing confrontation involving Iran has disrupted crude shipments to several Asian countries, leaving numerous tankers stranded in the Middle East Gulf as oil prices and transportation costs continue to rise.

Industry analysts warn that the resulting bottlenecks are placing immediate pressure on supply chains, forcing buyers to seek more expensive alternative routes or delay cargoes amid rising insurance premiums and limited vessel availability.

Reports released Monday linked these disruptions directly to intensified hostilities involving U.S. and Israeli forces and Iran, which have restricted safe navigation through key Gulf shipping lanes.

The situation poses significant risks for Asia, the world’s largest oil-consuming region, which imports about 60 percent of its crude from the Middle East, raising concerns about energy security and economic stability should tensions escalate further.