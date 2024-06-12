Saudi Arabia falls to Jordan, end 13years W-Cup qualification streak

The Saudi Arabian national football team’s 13 years unbeaten record at home during World Cup qualifications has ended after losing 2-1 to Jordan during the 2026 qualifiers game.

Saudi, although qualified next round of qualifiers for the upcoming World and Asian cups, but were runners up in their group following the defeat.

The defeat on Tuesday at the Riyadh stadium increased Jordan’s point to 13 points and had superior goals difference to Saudi that also had 13 points with less goal margin.

Persistent pressure from the home side created the chance for Ali Lajami to open the scoring for the Green Falcons in the 16th minute with a right-footed shot from the center of the box. The visitors hit back in the 27th minute after Ali Olwan’s close-range header into the bottom right corner finished a rapid counter-attack.

Noor Al-Rawabdeh’s powerful shot from outside the box before halftime was enough for Jordan to secure the victory at Al-Awwal Park. The Green Falcons’ second-half pressure could not break through a determined Jordanian defense.

The Jordanians completed their revenge after losing to the Green Falcons 2-0 in the first leg in November.