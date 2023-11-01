Saudi airlifts Nigerian conjoin twins for operation abroad

The Saudi Arabia Government has disclosed that King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSARelief) will facilitate a complex surgical separation for Nigerian conjoined twins.

The government, under the directive of custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, stated that story of the twins, Hassana and Husaina Hassan Isa from Kano, captured the hearts of millions worldwide, drawing attention to the urgent need for specialized medical attention.

The Saudi government plans was revealed through a statement released by a spokesperson for the Saudi Embassy, Mohammed Alsahabi, and made available to The Guild yesterday.

The twins were joined at the chest and share vital organs, making their separation a medically intricate and challenging procedure.

According to the statement, KSARelief will facilitate a complex surgical separation for Nigerian conjoined twins in Saudi where renowned surgeons and medical professionals have been lined up to take charge of the assignment.

It stressed that the surgical operations, after it’s completion, would provide these two young lives with the opportunity for a brighter and healthier future.

However, it stated that the surgery, scheduled to take place at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, will mark a groundbreaking moment in the field of pediatric surgery.

It further revealed that the conjoined twins will undergo thorough medical evaluation, and a team of experts, including pediatric surgeons, anesthesiologists, and nurses, has been assembled to oversee the entire process.

According to the statement, “The twins’ family will be accommodated in Riyadh, and a support system will be in place to provide comfort and assistance throughout the journey.

“This initiative reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to humanitarian causes and its dedication to helping those in need, regardless of their nationality or background.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been at the forefront of providing international humanitarian aid and is internationally recognized as one of the key countries responding to humanitarian crises. Over the years, the Kingdom’s leaders have followed all internationally accepted principles of neutrality, impartiality and universality in their provision of humanitarian assistance”.

It also said that the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre was established in 2015, and to date has delivered aid and relief to 94 countries through more than 2.500 projects.

“Saudi Arabia has given a great deal of attention to the health care needs of many other countries including the unique Saudi Conjoined Twins Programm. Since its inception in 1990, this programm has reviewed 133 sets of conjoined twins referred from 24 countries, and 59 sets of twins have been successfully separated by the Saudi programme.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is committed to continue providing all necessary humanitarian relief and aid to Nigeria for the betterment and interest of the brotherly and friendly Nigerian people.

Speaking to news men shortly after the departure of the conjoined twins and their parents, the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, said the gesture has demonstrated to the world that the Saudi Kingdom has made considerable inroad is spreading its tentacles all over the globe as per as humanitarian services are concerned.

Well Wishing, the entire medical team and the beneficiaries gun journey mercy to the Holy land, the governor also commended the saudi Kingdom for exhibiting humanitarian concerned in the great confession where such an assistant was most needed.

