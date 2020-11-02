SARS ex-personnel undergo mental examination, others ahead redeployment

Weeks after Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, scrapped Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a formation of Nigerian Police, the personnel under the defunct SARS were said to be undergoing mental health examination and other training ahead of their integration into other formations of the law enforcement agency.

The ex-SARS personnel would be made to go through Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as related to the protest against brutality and extrajudicial killings tagged EndSARS, to understand what was their experience, challenges, hopes, and aspiration, as well as proffer possible solutions to ensure better policing in the country.

Aside from the mental test, the personnel would be subjected to Urinalysis, Toxicology, Fasting and Random Blood Sugar tests, as well as psychological test to ascertain their preparedness to perform other law enforcement tasks in the state.

Addressing the officers in Lagos, Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on Monday, said that the personnel would be made to pass through the tests within the next two days in the state.

At the flag-off of debriefing and medical evaluation exercise in Ikeja, Odumosu said that other courses outline during the period includes Public Relations principles, the concept of Community Policing, and Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force.

He appealed to the personnels to do away with SARS mode of operation and prepare for better police duties, just as the police commissioner admonished the officers to key into ongoing law enforcement reform agenda of the IGP.

Meanwhile, Odumosu, who said that adequate supervision of officers by their superiors would enhance good service delivery, charged the senior police officers of the command to often supervise their subordinates on duty.

The CP, through a statement by the Command’s spokesman, encouraged the members of his management team, comprising Deputy Commissioners of Police, Area Commanders, and Heads of Department in the command to often sensitize their subordinates on visible policing, adequate patrols, intelligence-driven policing as well as public safety across the state.