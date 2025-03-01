Saraki warns Akpabio, Akpoti-Uduaghan against actions on sexual assault claim

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has weighed into the dispute between Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and his colleague from Kogi Central district ,Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, warning both parties against effects of their actions on the sanctity of the upper legislative chamber of the country.

Saraki, who described the development as sad, stated that of both parties does not act in accordance with the law guiding the house, the issue could have negative effect on the integrity, sanctity, image, and public perception of the senate as an institution.

The Kwara State former governor noted that a transparent investigation is needed to find out the truth and protect the integrity of the Senate.

In a statement released on Saturday through his official social media handle, he noted that the dispute must be managed not to ridicule the Senate.

According to the statement, “I have watched from afar the recent development in the Senate between the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Senator from Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. It is a development that has made me sad because of its overall negative effect on the integrity, sanctity, image, and public perception of the institution.

“I believe that every person who has had anything to do with the National Assembly, particularly as a leader, member, and worker should always jealously protect these values which make the institution, the numero uno, among the three arms of government.

“It is for these reasons that I believe that the two parties in this dispute and their supporters in and out of the chamber should be mindful of the impact of their actions, inactions, reactions, claims, and counter-claims to be sure that nothing is done to rubbish the institution.

“The constitution, laws of the country, rules of the Senate as well as parliamentary conventions and practices should be adhered to in resolving the issue. And the resolution should be done transparently without being seen to be protective of any of the parties.

“Rather, the objectives should be to unfold the truth and to protect the law-making institution against a wrong perception of involvement in or tolerance of lawbreaking.

“At this point, with the public claims made by the Senator, the right measure to take is to institute an open, transparent, and honest investigation by the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions. Both parties must submit to the investigation, fully cooperate with the committee, and stake their claims before it. This is not the first time a Senate President would appear before the Committee to aid it in the conduct of a transparent and open investigation.

“I remember during the 8th Senate when a Senator claimed that I imported an official car for my use as Senate President and that customs duty was not paid on the vehicle. Since I knew the claim was false, the matter was referred to the Ethics Committee and I appeared before the committee to testify, in the full glare of the media. From my testimony, it was clear the Senator who made the allegation got his facts wrong and was only being mischievous.

“Also, on the day the committee submitted its report for debate on the floor, I stepped down and allowed my deputy to preside. The transparent manner in which the investigation and the debate on the report were handled assured everybody that there was no case. This is a precedent that the leadership of the 10th Senate should follow.

“In my case, the decision to allow an open investigation and subjecting myself to it was not an easy one. It was humbling but I realized that was the best decision and in the end I am happy I travelled that route.

“We should not allow the Senate to be cast in the shroud of an institution encouraging sexual harassment, gender bias, abuse of office, flagrant disregard for standing orders and rules, and lack of orderliness. This is what a transparent, open, and unbiased investigation should achieve. The due process should be followed in this case such that where anybody is found to have committed any wrong, the wrong should be pointed out and corrected. Also, the right remedy should be made.

“Let me make it clear without any ambiguity that I am neither stating that Akpabio is guilty of anything nor am I expressing the opinion that Senator Akpoti Uduaghan is right in her actions and claims. My position is that an investigation is needed to find out the truth and protect the integrity of the Senate.

“For me, the institution of the Senate is so important, sacred, and pre-eminent. All lovers of democracy should always work to strengthen it. No leader or member should be allowed to openly or surreptitiously work to subvert its sanctity.”

The dispute which started over a disagreement on floor of the Senate has snowball into a messy affair following Natasha’s allegation of sexual harassment against the Senate President.

Natasha who is on suspension and referred to the Senate Ethics Committee, alleged, during a television interview, that Akpabio refused to take her motion for the Ajaokuta Steel Complex because she rejected his sexual advances.

During a briefing weekend, Akpabio’s wife had defended her husband, describing him as a disciplined man and hinted at a legal action against Natasha.

However, Natasha reiterated her stand on the issue through her counsel, Victor Giwa (Esq), urging Mrs Akpabio to stay out of the dispute and allow the senate president defend himself

She said she has “concrete evidence to substantiate her allegations”.