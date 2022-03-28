Saraki, Tambuwal, others lobby for northern presidential slot

Barely four days after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) inaugurated the committee to draw up an appropriate zoning formula for the party, presidential aspirants on its platform have started lobbying to ensure that the 37-man team led by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, picks and recommend the northern region as the preferred zone to fly PDP’s ticket during 2023 general election.

Some of the aspirants that have started engaging the committee to ensure the party streamlines its search to the northern region as well as consider them as the preferred candidate were Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, his Sokoto counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal, and former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.

As gathered, they were also not going alone to meet the committee chairman, they were also accompanied by a chieftain of the party and former Majority leader at the senate, Abdul Ahmed Ningi.

Sources told The Guild that the visit by the aspirants was basically to ensure that the Southern aspirants lose out on the consideration and that the party returns the ticket to the north.

At the meeting held in Makurdi, Benue state capital, between Ortom and the three aspirants, sources present, disclosed that the aim was to ensure that the ticket returns to the north.

Confirming the meeting on Monday, the Bauchi governor, Mohammed, stated that he and other presidential aspirants visited the chairman of PDP zoning committee to discuss issues with him.

The statement reads: “Today, alongside my colleague and brother, Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and the President of the 8th Senate, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, we paid a courtesy visit to Makurdi to meet with Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

“The purpose of the meeting is to strengthen the unity of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to work together toward the success of the forthcoming primaries”.

The visit came days after the three aspirants vowed to ensure that the party zone its presidential ticket to the north even after some members of the party particularly those from the Southern region kicked against their claim, saying President Muhammadu Buhari, though not from their party, came from the region.

The governors and other chieftains of PDP from the south claimed that it was the turn of South to lead Nigeria for another eight years after 2023 general elections.

