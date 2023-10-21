Saraki saves Ibu from medical bill embarrassment

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, through his Foundation has fully covered the medical expenses of the renowned Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly called Mr. Ibu.

It said that the decision to offset thespian medical bill was to assist him get back on his feet and relieve the family of the burdens that his ailments may have caused them.

This was made known in a statement shared on the foundation’s social media handle page yesterday amid appeal to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to release party of the funds donated to him for the 2023 election campaign.

According to the statement, “The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation is honoured to have extended support to Mr John Okafor also known as Mr. Ibu, a renowned comedic icon who has graced our screens and brought joy and laughter to countless homes over the past four decades.

“When we learned of his recent health challenges and the financial burdens associated with his medical treatment, we felt a deep sense of responsibility to assist in any way we could. We promptly paid off his entire medical expenses as of Wednesday.

“We encourage everyone who can to come forward and assist in any capacity, whether it’s through financial contributions, moral support, or prayers. We wish him a swift and complete recovery.”

This came days after the actor, his wife and daughter made a passionate appeal for medical assistance after medical experts at a private hospital in Lagos, where he is currently on admission, informed them that the artiste risked amputations should the new solution to his ailments fail to yield desired results.

