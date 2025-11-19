Saraki raises concerns on banditry spread after Kwara church attack

Former governor and ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Eruku, a community in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, urging the Nigerian government and security agencies to act swiftly to rescue the abducted residents.

In a statement on Wednesday, Saraki described the incident as deeply disturbing, noting that the assault shattered the town’s usual calm, leaving several residents injured and others abducted by the armed assailants.

“Yesterday, I received the sad news of the terrorist attack on Eruku town in my home State, Kwara. In the terrible incident, some residents were injured while some others were kidnapped. It is a seriously disturbing news which has disrupted the usually serene and peaceful atmosphere of the town located in the southern part of our dear state,” Saraki said.

He extended his sympathies to the victims and their families, praying for divine healing and strength during this difficult time.

“I sympathise with all the victims and their relatives. I pray for Allah’s healing, restoration and strength at this difficult time.”

Saraki called on the Federal Government to make the rescue mission a priority and ensure the safe return of all abducted persons.

He further urged the establishment of a robust security framework to protect Eruku and other vulnerable communities across Kwara State.

“I call on the Federal government, particularly the heads of our security agencies to urgently act to ensure that the kidnapped victims of this sad incident regain their freedom and return home safely to their loved ones. I also enjoin the security agencies to put a solid arrangement in place that will secure Eruku town, in particular, and all parts of Kwara State,” he said.

The former Senate President stressed Kwara’s strategic importance as a gateway between Nigeria’s northern and southern regions, highlighting the need for special security measures to safeguard national stability.

“The state is one of the gateways into the country and a link between the southern and northern parts. This makes it deserving of a special security arrangement that will not jeopardise our national interest and internal peace.

“May Allah (SWT) heal our land and help us defeat all those waging wars against Nigeria,” Saraki added.