Saraki, Okorocha join Tinubu, others on 2023 presidential race

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Imo State former governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, have declared their intention to vie for Nigeria’s oval office during the 2023 election.

The duo said they would be aspiring to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari and work assiduously to put Nigeria on path of development and prosperity.

Okorocha made this known on Wednesday in a letter read at plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. The lawmaker representing Imo West also noted that he would address a world press conference on Monday, January 31, 2022, to give details of his ambition at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

On his part, Saraki hwho indicated interest to contest the 2023 presidency, said his experience as both former governor and senate president has prepared his for the task ahead.

“As we prepare for the journey ahead, I hope we can all join hands to get the ticket of our great party, PDP, and build a nation that works for all of us.

“Join me to make our communities safer and provide real opportunities for you and your families. I have a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions. Let’s build a new Nigeria that works for EVERYONE!,” he wrote on his social media page.

With their declaration, both legislators would be joining the likes of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Ovation Magazine Publisher, Dele Momodu, among others in the presidential race.

