Saraki, Fashola, Amaechi, 40 others donate salary to coronavirus containment

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Worried by increase in numbers of coronavirus cases recorded in Nigeria, 43 Cabinet Ministers have donated 50 percent of their March 2020

salaries to support the Federal Government’s efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The donation came hours after the National Center for Disease and Control (NCDC) disclosed that another 11 cases were recorded, increasing number of confirmed cases to 81 with three discharged and one death recorded.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by Minister of

Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed that the Minister of

State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki coordinated

the donation.

Muhammed described gesture from the ministers as a gesture of solidarity and support for the Federal Government’s efforts to tackle the disease.

”This global virus outbreak will require nations, continents and smaller communities to pull together to contribute their resources and

support one another. This will facilitate an early resolution of the

problem,” Mohammed further quoted Saraki after coordinating the donations.

The Ministers also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his

leadership role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.