Sanwo-Olu’s wife inducts over 700 schoolchildren to Young Farmers Club

As part of measures to boost food security in Nigeria, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has inducted over 700 schoolchildren into the Young Farmers Club, to foster a love for farming among Nigerians.

The schoolchildren from primary and secondary schools were inducted into the club which aligns with the vision of the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu.

This move is to inculcate in schoolchildren the need to embrace modern farming techniques and aid the country’s economic diversification.

The schoolchildren were inducted during this year’s World Food Day ceremony held in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems in Ikeja, on Thursday.

Addressing the young farmers, Sanwo-Olu emphasized the critical role agriculture plays in Nigeria’s economy, describing it as the backbone of sustenance for decades.

She lauded Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her steadfast commitment to improving the lives of Nigerian families through the Renewed Hope Initiative, which covers sectors such as fashion, empowerment, and agriculture. She also commended the Ministry of Agriculture for its support of the initiative.

“The introduction of young learners to farming through the Young Farmers Club is an excellent way to invest in our children via agriculture,” Dr. Sanwo-Olu said. “With this initiative, the First Lady of Nigeria is not only planting seeds in the soil but also sowing seeds of hope, resilience, and economic prosperity for our nation.”

Sanwo-Olu further stressed the importance of making agriculture attractive to younger generations, describing the Young Farmers Club as a crucial step toward reviving the culture of farming in schools.

“By reigniting the culture of farming in schools, we are inspiring children to view farming not just as a profession but as a key driver of economic diversification and national development,” she added.

Referencing the ongoing “Every Home A Garden” competition, another initiative of Nigeria’s First Lady that promotes home gardening, with a grand prize of ₦20 million to be awarded in December, Dr. Sanwo-Olu expressed confidence that the winner would emerge from Lagos State.

In his remarks at the event, the Head of Service of Lagos State, Olabode Agoro, encouraged civil servants to take up farming, stating that it is the only profession they can engage in alongside their civil service jobs.

He further advised those seeking employment to explore farming as a means of earning income, while those already employed could also supplement their income through agricultural activities.

Earlier in the event, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya, encouraged the pupils to recognize the opportunities within the agricultural sector, stating that they could build a future in the State’s food systems while also contributing to society.

She congratulated the new inductees into the Young Farmers Club and urged them to nurture their passion for agriculture as a potential means of livelihood.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, represented by the Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary of Education District 2, Anike Adekanye, acknowledged that the Young Farmers Club has long been a part of Lagos schools.

He stressed that the renewed interest in expanding the program will further engage school pupils.

Alli-Balogun attributed the numerous awards and recognitions received by the Lagos State Government in educational competitions to the present administration’s significant investments in education, noting that Lagos is the only state in Nigeria that has agriculture teachers in all its primary and secondary schools.

The Commissioner also highlighted Dr. Sanwo-Olu’s personal interest in agriculture, despite her background in medicine, and her encouragement of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) to support agricultural initiatives.