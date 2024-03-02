Sanwo-Olu’s former aide dies in UK

A former aide to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Works and Infrastructure, Abdulraheem Owokoniran, has been reported to have died in United Kingdom (UK).

Owokoniran was pronounced dead by medical experts in UK barely four months after contesting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket during the Surulere Federal Constituency bye-election primary.

The former governor’s aide death was disclosed to The Guild correspondent on Saturday by a family relative.

He added that Abdulraheem was elder brother to the current Special Adviser to the Lagos State governor on Tourism, Idris Aregbe, who had also contested for the Surulere Chairmanship seat.

They were the son of former APC leader in Surulere, late Alhaja Olaide Agaba.

Owokoniran, before his death, had a stint at Sterling Asset Management, a subsidiary of Sterling Bank, and later in 2010, he worked in the Freedom House Office of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and subsequently in the Rehoboth House Constituency Office of Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The Constituency Office offered him a great opportunity to further learn about the focus, human values, rigours, philanthropy, planning, maximisation of resources and other fundamental issues that are germane to populist leadership.

Owokoniran contested for the Lagos House Assembly, but was asked to step down for Kabir Lawal, one of the aspirants.

In 2014, during the House of Assembly primary, he was also asked to step down.