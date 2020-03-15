Sanwo-Olu’s aide urges Lagos residents to embrace Social Distance amid Coronavirus outbreak

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Worried by the outbreak of Coronavirus globally, Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on health, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih, has urged residents to embrace Social Distance measures in every public gathering to prevent spread of the deadly virus.

Finnih’s appeal came hours after Lagos and Ogun State Governments discharged 179 suspected Coronavirus cases after spending 14 days in isolation following their contact with the index case, an Italian national, who is still quarantined in the state.

In a short message on his social media handle, the health expert, who had earlier appealed for intensified surveillance at the nation’s borders to contain spread of Coronavirus, stressed that Social Distance does not affect African culture rather keeps everyone safe.

The Senior Special Assistant explained that the measure entailed that everyone avoids shaking hands, hugging and sharing common items with people in the state.

Finnih said: “Good morning, many of us will head out to church in a few hours…. “social distance” dictates that we avoid shaking hands, high fives, hugging and also sharing from common cups…..wisdom is profitable to direct. Remember to wash your hands and avoid sick people”.

According to her, If you are ill, please remain at home and if your child is ill please keep them at home. Everyone has a part to play in breaking (the) transmission of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Earlier, she said: “The outbreak already has a negative impact on the world economy; so, there are many repercussions when we close all our borders”.

Finnih, however, urged Nigerians to maintain good hygiene, most especially handwashing during and after this period of Coronavirus outbreak.