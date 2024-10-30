Sanwo-Olu’s aide dies after brief illness

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Scholarship Board, Abdulrahman Lekki, has been confirmed dead after a brief illness in the state.

Lekki died barely nine days after announcing the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s decision to cancel scholarship application fees for Lagos students in tertiary institutions within the state and across other schools.

The secretary’s death was confirmed on Wednesday by the Lagos State Head of Service, Bode Agoro.

Agoro, in a short statement released by the Public Affairs Officer for the Education Ministry, Kayode Sutton, described Lekki ‘s death as a great loss to the state.

According to the statement, “With the total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, the Head of Service announces the sudden demise of Mr. Abdulrahman Lekki, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Scholarship Board, which occurred in the early hours of today, 30th October, 2024, after a brief illness.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace”, the statement added.