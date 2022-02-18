Sanwo-Olu’s aide describes Lagos GAC member, Samuel, as visionary leader

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, has described a member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), late Prof. Tunde Samuel, as a leader whose vision and contribution helped to improve the standard of education in the state.

Wahab said that the late Don contributed immensely to the growth of Lagos education both as a public officeholder and later as a consultant to the government on education development within the state.

The governor’s aide disclosed that the deceased, who was a former Provost of Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCOPED), contributed to the birth of the two newly approved varieties by the National University Commission (NUC).

Through a statement Wahab personally signed, the Special Adviser stressed that the GAC member, who passed on Wednesday evening, February 16, 2022, brought a lot of infrastructure developments to MOCPED and ensured Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Ijanikin get significant transformations while serving as the Chairman of the institution’s Governing Council.

According to him, the late Scholar had presented several position papers to the Federal Government on the development of education in Lagos and across the country, noting that his various contributions and efforts added value to the educational growth that the State is enjoying today.

Wahab, in the statement released by his media aide, stated that Samuel’s efforts in both Colleges contributed in no small ways to their successful upgrades to the University of Education status by the Sanwo -Olu’s administration.

According to him, the late Scholar had presented several position papers to the Federal Government on the development of the education of the State, and all his various contributions, as well as efforts, added value to the educational growth that the State is enjoying presently.

“The late academia had really imprinted his name on sands of history that will be too difficult to forget, an erudite strategist, a focused leader, Prof. Samuel died when his wealth of experience is most needed in our political firmament,” Wahab stated.

While further described the demise of the Don as a great loss to the Lagos education sector, he said: “We are definitely going to miss one of our big pillars in education”.

Parts of the statement read: “Professor Tunde Samuel, with commitment, laid a solid foundation for the strong and sustainable educational growth of the state when he was the Special Adviser on Education to the former Emeritus governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“When I assumed office as the Special Adviser on Education under the present administration, I followed his footsteps in the performance of my statutory responsibilities and things started working perfectly well for us because he had through his rich educational background, genuine commitment and selflessness laid the foundation for growth and excellence.

“We will surely miss his wealth of experience in this sector and I assure the public that we will continue to uphold his legacies and follow his footsteps in the implementation of the State educational policies in line with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s education Science and Technology vision” Wahab assured.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

