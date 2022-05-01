Sanwo-Olu’s aide advocates unity, peaceful co-existence during Eid celebration

As Muslim faithfuls across Nigeria join others globally to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, has advocated that they embrace activities that unite them and co-existing peacefully should be made their priority during and after the festive season.

He said that the Eid period called for a time to pray for the unity, mutual love, and peaceful election and transition of the country from the current administration to the other in 2023.

Wahab emphasized that coming together regardless of religious and ethnic diversities would build a stronger and united country that every Nigerian desired.

According to him, the task is for all Nigerians to utilize the diversity they share as a country to better develop themselves and Nigeria, in other to become a better nation for the generations coming behind.

The special adviser, through a statement released by his Public Affairs officer, Oyelami Adesoye, felicitated all Muslim faithfuls for successful completion of Ramadan fasting.

Wahab commended them for observing all the rites associated with fasting and that God would reward their perseverance, tolerance, inconveniences, and self-deprivation, even as he urged them to remain steadfast in their prayers particularly towards the unity and peace of the country at all times.

Meanwhile, the special adviser appealed to political gladiators irrespective of their party affiliations should work together for the peace of the country, urging them to always ensure that elections are peacefully conducted to strengthen the nation’s democracy for the progress of the country.

He said: “As we are moving towards another phase in our democratic experience, I urge all politicians to always place the unity of the country above any other considerations and play by the rules of the game.

“It is our country and nobody will come and build it for us. We should always be conscious of the vital position that Nigeria occupies among other African countries, we should show leadership by example through peaceful electoral processes and mutual love for one another.”

