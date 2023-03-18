Sanwo-Olu wins Gbadebo polling unit in Ikeja

The Lagos State Governor, Babaide Sanwo-Olu, has been announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to have polled more votes than the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, Gbadebo Rhode-Vivour, polling unit in Ikeja axis o the state.

At polling unit 045, Oshifila, Anifowoshe in Ikeja, Ikeja Local government, Sanwo-Olu, who is vying for second term, on the platform APC polled 29 votes while Rhode-Vivour had 18 votes from the ballots cast during the exercise.

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran popularly called Jandor had 2 votes after the electoral process.

Meanwhile, after counting o votes for the House of Assembly election, APC had a total of 34 votes, as against LP with 15 votes and PDP had 01 vote.

Earlier, Rhodes-Vivor had expressed confidence that he would win the governorship election after he cast his vote, and noted that the era of despotism in Lagos State would end with the election.

The LP gubernatorial candidate, while expressing confidence that the people will vote during the exercise, said: “Lagos State has been under the rule of people that only bring about thuggery when they had the opportunity to work for the people. But, by the grace of God by the end of today, their reign of thuggery, violence, and chock-hold on the people of Lagos will be brought to an end.

“We have reports of voter harassment and intimidation as well as late arrival of election materials. At Iba voting materials are yet to arrive and in Shomolu they chased away all the Labour Party agents, the Igbo, and all the non-indigenes s for what? Lagos is for all of us.”

