Sanwo-Olu will announce more incentives for workers soon- Lagos HoS

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Head of Service (HoS), Bode Agoro, has disclosed that the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has concluded plans to approve additional incentives that boost workers’ welfare to commiserate with economic reality.

Agoro said that the incentives were to appreciate workers’ efforts in the implementation of the administration’s policies and programmes designed to achieve desired growth and development for Lagos.

The HoS assurance on Friday came two days after the governor announced N85,000 as the minimum wage for public servants in the state.

He disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the 2024 Public Service Week with the theme: ‘Fostering Innovation Amid Global Challenges: A Public Sector Perspective”, held in Alausa, Ikeja.

“I assure you that Mr. Governor will roll out more incentives for Public Servants that will make us celebrate even more”, Agoro added.

While commending the governor for the minimum wage approval, the HoS stressed that the Sanwo-Olu administration is committed to Lagos workers welfare and better working environment.

“Let me reiterate Mr. Governor’s commitment to prioritizing staff matters by granting approval to celebrate the Year 2024 Public Service Week in recognition of the significant contributions of the Public Servants to the numerous achievements of this Administration”.

Agoro, while speaking on the choice of this year’s theme, noted that the world is currently confronted with challenges which Nigeria particularly Lagos State is not immune to, saying we have to educate and proffer solutions to them as they affects our communities.

“You will agree with me that the world is currently facing serious challenges, and as a nation, our experience is not any different from the rest of the world. These challenges range from negative effect of climate change, increase in the cost of living, high rate of unemployment, brain drain which is peculiar to African countries, and increase in the level of poverty, just to mention a few.

“Let me, however, state here today, that the ability of any nation to survive these global challenges largely depends on the viability of its Public Service to effectively implement Government’s policies and programmes to improve the various sectors of the economy

“In Lagos State Public Service, part of our main goals is to find collaborative and effective ways of actualizing Government policies and programmes to improve standard of living as well as fulfil the promises of this Administration to the residents of our dear State. Importantly, we will continue to encourage our workers to be more proactive and innovative by exploring their creative side to proffer smart innovations/ solutions to improve our service delivery”.

However, he reeled out the programmes designed to celebrate the 2024 event, stressing that the programmes were designed to cater for workers’ healthcare and other activities that could aid their effectiveness.

“On Monday, 21st October 2024, there will be Health Screening stands for Public Servants which shall cover Blood Pressure Monitoring, Cervical/Breast and Prostate Cancer Screening between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium and this will run simultaneously with the presentation of gift items to Orphanages/Charity Organizations in Lagos State from 10:00 a.m. –4:00 p.m.;

“Tuesday, 22nd October 2024, the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa will host the Annual Public Service Lecture from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., followed by the Long Service Merit Awards Ceremony in recognition and honour of Public Servants who have diligently and meritoriously served the State for 30-35 years. The event which will be hybrid (i.e physical and virtual) is scheduled to start from 12:00 noon – 4:00 p.m.;

“Alausa’s got Talent Series VI where Public Servants across the State come together to showcase their skills in dancing, mimickery, debate, eating amongst others will be hosted on Wednesday, 23rd October 2024. The event is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and will run concurrently with the Recognition of Outstanding Officers in the Lagos State Public Service at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja;

“On Friday, 25th October 2024, there will be a Special Jumat Service holding at the Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa Ikeja at 1:00 p.m.;

“Saturday, 26th October 2024, will host a “Walk for Fitness” by Public Servants starting at exactly 7:00 a.m. The take-off point shall be from Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Ikeja to Allen Avenue Round-About, Ikeja;

“Sunday, 27th October 2024, is the Inter-Denominational Thanksgiving Service which will hold at the Chapel of Christ the Light, CBD, Alausa at 10:00 a.m. prompt;

“The high point of the Annual Public Service Week celebration, shall be a Luncheon/Recognition of Outstanding Officers by Mr. Governor which is scheduled to hold at a later date, time and venue as agreed to by Mr. Governor”.