Sanwo-Olu, Wike, Gbajabiamila fault Buhari’s old Naira notes ban

After a thorough review of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ban on old N500 and N1,000 notes, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Rivers counterpart, Nyesom Wike, have faulted the president’s decision to okay only N200 notes for validity extension, disregarding the Supreme Court order on the issue of currency swap.
They said that Buhari’s directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to return the old N200 notes into circulation was a step in the right direction but the president’s selective decision suggests a wanton disregard for the rule of law inspite of promising to withhold tenets of democracy while assuming office.
They spoke on Thursday minutes after the president, in a nationwide broadcast, said he had instructed the country’s apex bank to reintroduce the old 200 note until April 10, 2023, while the old 1,000 and 500 have stopped being legal tender.
Wike, who expressed his dissatisfaction with the president, stated that Buhari’s adviser should have counselled him to respect the Supreme Court order, rather than make comments that affect the country’s democracy.
“The highest court of the land has made a pronouncement. The Supreme Court has said that nothing should be done to affect the use of the old naira note. I feel that (the President’s declaration) is not the proper thing and I am not happy,” he said.
“This also tells us how we do not respect or obey the rule of law. At this level, the advisers to Mr President would have said, ‘This issue is subject to litigation, and any step you take will one way or the other affect the Supreme Court’s (stance)’.”
Sanwo-Olu, who spoke through the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, during an interview on a popular television programe, noted that though President Muhamadu Buhari has enormous powers, he cannot repeal the order of the Supreme Court or any other court in the country.
According to him, this is contrary to the Supreme Court’s position that the old and new notes should co-exist until the substantive matter, which will be heard on February 22, is heard.
Gbajabiamila, on his part, said: “This morning, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, announced that he has authorised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reintroduce the old N200 notes into circulation, pending when the Bank can make sufficient amounts of the new currency available. This is a step in the right direction, and I hope it helps curb Nigerians’ suffering.
