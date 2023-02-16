Sanwo-Olu, Wike, Gbajabiamila fault Buhari’s old Naira notes ban

After a thorough review of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ban on old N500 and N1,000 notes, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Rivers counterpart, Nyesom Wike, have faulted the president’s decision to okay only N200 notes for validity extension, disregarding the Supreme Court order on the issue of currency swap.

They said that Buhari’s directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to return the old N200 notes into circulation was a step in the right direction but the president’s selective decision suggests a wanton disregard for the rule of law inspite of promising to withhold tenets of democracy while assuming office.

They spoke on Thursday minutes after the president, in a nationwide broadcast, said he had instructed the country’s apex bank to reintroduce the old 200 note until April 10, 2023, while the old 1,000 and 500 have stopped being legal tender.

Wike, who expressed his dissatisfaction with the president, stated that Buhari’s adviser should have counselled him to respect the Supreme Court order, rather than make comments that affect the country’s democracy.

“The highest court of the land has made a pronouncement. The Supreme Court has said that nothing should be done to affect the use of the old naira note. I feel that (the President’s declaration) is not the proper thing and I am not happy,” he said.

“This also tells us how we do not respect or obey the rule of law. At this level, the advisers to Mr President would have said, ‘This issue is subject to litigation, and any step you take will one way or the other affect the Supreme Court’s (stance)’.”

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke through the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, during an interview on a popular television programe, noted that though President Muhamadu Buhari has enormous powers, he cannot repeal the order of the Supreme Court or any other court in the country.

According to him, this is contrary to the Supreme Court’s position that the old and new notes should co-exist until the substantive matter, which will be heard on February 22, is heard.



Gbajabiamila, on his part, said: “This morning, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, announced that he has authorised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reintroduce the old N200 notes into circulation, pending when the Bank can make sufficient amounts of the new currency available. This is a step in the right direction, and I hope it helps curb Nigerians’ suffering.

“However, the decision still falls short of the order of the Supreme Court that the old currencies remain legal tender pending the adjudication of a pending suit brought by state governments on the legality of the policy and its implementation.

“It is not to the benefit of our country for the Federal Government to act in ways that suggest a wanton disregard for the rule of law. It will be better for us to strictly adhere to the court’s order in this matter pending the adjudication of the substantive suit,” he said.

Amidst the hardship Nigerians face, Gbajabiamila urged the citizens to “bear this moment with equanimity.

“For the sake of our country, we must work together to resist actions that escalate tensions and endanger our democracy at this crucial moment of national awakening and rebirth.

“In all things, let the well-being of our fellow citizens and the survival of our nation be foremost in our hearts and guide all the decisions we make in this historic moment.”

Bemoaning the current situation in the country, Gbajabiamila said, “citizens and visitors are experiencing grave and unnecessary hardship across our country. They spend hours and days queuing at banks and teller machines to receive stipends of their own money to afford life’s necessities.

“This situation is a consequence of the flawed implementation of the naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). It is also the result of decisions made by the Central Bank’s Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, to refuse counsel, be guided by precedent or abide by the decisions of superior courts.”

He said Section 20(3) of the CBN Act, 2007 provides the statutory authority for the apex bank to initiate and implement policies for the recall of Nigerian currency.

He said based on the provisions of the law, there are three conditions precedent for the CBN to recall existing Naira notes.

“The first is that the permission of the President must be obtained, and the second is that reasonable notice shall be given. The third is that the Central Bank of Nigeria shall pay the face value of the recalled currency upon receipt.

“Whereas reasonable people may disagree as to whether sufficient notice was given for the implementation of this policy, it is evident that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has failed woefully in its statutory obligation to pay the face value of the recalled currency in the form that is useful to the citizens whose current suffering could have been avoided.

“The current scarcity of cash is happening because the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) did not sufficiently replace the old currency it pulled out of circulation across the country. This created an artificial scarcity that put significant additional pressure on the already epileptic electronic banking channels, resulting in a near-complete collapse of trade in the country.

“Businesses cannot operate because neither they nor their customers have access to cash, and electronic banking platforms appear to have uniformly collapsed. It is unclear what interest is served by persisting in this erroneous course towards an unfolding economic disaster that the country cannot afford. The ongoing devastation of livelihoods is bound to have consequences long after this moment has passed.

“It is disheartening that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has resolutely refused to admit error and change course in the face of mounting evidence that the implementation of this policy has been a devastating failure.

“It is deeply troubling that neither the intervention of the National Council of State nor an order of the Supreme Court is sufficient to cause the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to review the decisions that have brought us to this entirely avoidable moment.”

