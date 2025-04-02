Sanwo-Olu warns unhealthy Muslims against 2025 Hajj

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has warned Muslims intending to travel for the 2025 Hajj to ensure they are healthy before embarking on the journey to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, he has reassured Lagosians that his administration would introduce policies and embark on programs that touch the lives of residents positively.

He stated this at the Eid-el-Fitr celebration organised by the First Family of Lagos State and the Ministry of Home Affairs, themed ‘My Lord, Indeed I Am, for Whatever Good You Would Send Me in Need’ at Lagos House Marina.

He said: “By May, those travelling to Mecca will begin to travel. We pray they go and return in peace. I want to appeal to those who don’t have good health to go for Hajj, to refrain from traveling for 2025 Hajj”.

On policies and programs, the governor said that his administration would continue to deliver purposeful governance to improve Lagosians’ standard of living.

He said: “I am happy you all came out today to celebrate with us. We thank all our Muslim brothers and sisters. We are thankful to all of you for your belief in our government. I pray that God Almighty will continue to keep us in peace and unity.

“We thank all our religious leaders for supporting us, and we promise you that we will continue to deliver a purposeful governance that will touch your lives and our faith will continue to be renewed year in, year out. We will continue to witness many Eid-el-Fitr celebrations. We will join you for another Ramadan next year.”

Earlier the Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, urged residents to continue to give thanks to Almighty Allah for rebirth, growth, and Lagos State’s collective development after Ramadan.

Dr. Hamzat tasked Lagos residents, particularly the Muslim faithful, to be good to their neighbours. “Show empathy, show compassion, be good to your neighbours, and continue to have faith in Almighty Allah’s goodness,” he advised.

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Claudiana Sanwo-Olu, in her welcome address, tasked residents to look out for the less privileged in their community and show compassion.

She said: “As we partake in the celebration, let us remember the less privileged amongst us, extend a helping hand to those in need and ensure that the spirit of giving and sharing remains at the core of our daily lives.

“True worship goes beyond ritual; it reflects in how we treat one another and how we contribute to the betterment of our state and nation beyond today’s gathering. I encourage us to renew our faith in Nigeria and remain steadfast in our prayers.”

Dr. Munirudeen Ar-Riyardy, the Guest Speaker from Lagos State University of Education, Oto/Ijanikin, delivered the lecture ‘My Lord, indeed I am, for whatever good you would send me in need – Q28:24.’

He said: “Today’s lecture is about trials of life and how to maintain our faith in God. No matter the challenges, we shouldn’t curse our leaders, we should avoid sins that will take us away from almighty Allah’s grace.”