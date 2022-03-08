Sanwo-Olu warns Lagosians against BRT buses without inner light

Following the circumstances surrounding the alleged disappearance and death of a 22-year-old lady, Oluwabamishe Ayanwole, while in transit on a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has warned Lagosians not to board any BRT they realised the inner light had been switched off by the driver.

Sanwo-Olu said that whenever the inner lights of any bus were switched off, to the management, such vehicle was not expected to convey any passenger because it is not in service.

The governor added that at that period some security measures attached by the operators to the vehicle for the safety of passengers would have been relaxed.

Sanwo-Olu gave the warning on Tuesday while reacting to the murder of the fashion designer during an event held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan to commemorate International Women’s Day.

While stressing that they should desist from the act, he noted that buses that have closed for the day would indicate by switching off their inner lights and all indicators that show their route.

“Any bus that has its inner lights on at night is certainly still on service. Once the lights are off and the radar in the bus is not displaying, people should desist from boarding such bus, because it is no longer in service at that period.

“By that time, the checker and conductor would have been out of the bus, except the driver who is expected to take the empty bus back to their yards,” the governor added.

It would be recalled that the deceased fashion designer boarded the bus driven by Andrew Nice, last month, and before entering the vehicle, the light was said to have been switched off by the driver, prompting her to raise the alarm, sending messages on different social media platforms to friends of happening within the vehicle.

