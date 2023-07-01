Sanwo-Olu, Uzodinma set up committee on Alaba market buildings demolition

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Imo counterpart, Hope Uzodimma, have jointly set up a committee to strengthen the relationship between the Igbo and Yoruba in the south-western state, following the arguments that trailed demolition of distressed buildings in Alaba International market.

The decision to set up the peace panel was as a result of a meeting both governors to address the misunderstanding between the two ethnic groups which peaked in the build-up to the just concluded general election.

The recent demolition of distressed buildings hat Alaba International market was also said to have been targeted at businesses owned and operated by the Igbo in Lagos.

In a statement on Saturday, the chief press secretary to Imo governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, said while his principal represented the five south-eastern states, Sanwo-Olu represented his own state.

Nwachuku said the aim of setting up the committee “is to settle and douse the increasing tension between the two vibrant groups”.

“It was further agreed that compensation will be paid for any wrong demolition in Alaba International market, while taxes, rates and demand notice levied on Igbo real estate developers will be reviewed to ensure they are not outrageously prohibitive, punitive and seemingly targeted at them.

“It was agreed that proper channels of communication and more robust engagement with organised Igbo leadership in Lagos as was the case during the tenures of Governors Tinubu, Fashola and Ambode, which engendered massive Igbo support for them.

“The communique acknowledged that Igbos have nothing against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu and would continue to support them.”

