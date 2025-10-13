Sanwo-Olu, Uzodimma advocate constitutional roles for monarchs

The Governors of Lagos and Imo states—Babajide Sanwo‑Olu and Hope Uzodimma respectively—have renewed calls for constitutional recognition of traditional rulers, highlighting their pivotal roles in promoting peace, unity, and effective governance across communities in Nigeria.

They argued that traditional rulers, despite having no constitutional powers, continue to play essential roles in maintaining order, resolving conflicts, and bridging the gap between government policies and local communities.

According to South-east and South-West leaders, formal recognition in the constitution would not only validate the influence monarchs already wield but also enhance their ability to contribute meaningfully to governance, especially in areas where conventional government structures are less effective.

Speaking at the 2025 National Executive Committee Meeting of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island on Monday, Sanwo‑Olu emphasized the unique position of monarchs in Nigeria’s governance.

He observed that traditional rulers have, for centuries, acted as bridges between the government and the people: interpreting policies in local contexts, resolving disputes before they escalate, and lending moral leadership that sustains harmony and social order.

Sanwo‑Olu argued that their relevance today remains vital, especially in achieving inclusive governance that respects both formal institutions and indigenous authority.

In Lagos State, he affirmed, no government can fully succeed without the cooperation of Obas and Chiefs. “Our administration is committed to working hand in hand with traditional institutions to align our efforts and bring lasting development to all communities,” he stated.

Sanwo‑Olu described the current position of traditional institutions as paradoxical: highly respected and influential, yet lacking clearly defined constitutional roles and legal support. He called for closing that gap to strengthen governance at all levels.

He traced the importance of monarchs to pre-colonial eras when they wielded legislative, executive, and judicial functions within their domains.

“Some traditional rulers were in the vanguard of resisting colonialism,” he reminded listeners, citing Oba Ovonramwen of Benin, who opposed British trade terms and rule.

Sanwo‑Olu lamented that decades of military rule weakened many traditional institutions, eroding their authority and relevance in public life. He noted that when democracy returned in 1999, some monarchs bravely aligned with pro-democracy movements, helping to restore civilian governance.

“With democracy restored, traditional rulers are gradually reclaiming their presence in national discourse. But we have not yet arrived. I urge these institutions to continue pushing for constitutionally backed roles,” he said, promising the state’s support.

On the other hand, Uzodimma clarified that seeking constitutional recognition is not about privilege, but about validating reality.

He pointed out that traditional rulers across Nigeria already perform essential functions that maintain social order.

Uzodimma regretted that these roles remain informal, acknowledged in practice, but unsupported by law.

Despite the lack of formal backing, he said, traditional rulers continue to guide communities, sustain peace, and enforce customary values.

“Under the 1963 Republican Constitution, the Oba of Lagos was listed as an ex-officio member of the Senate, alongside other chiefs selected to represent the Lagos Territory.

This provision, set out in Section 34(2)(ii) of the Constitution, gave traditional rulers direct legislative presence at the federal level,” the Governor disclosed.

Uzodimma detailed how monarchs function as local executives, judges, and legislators in their domains, settling land disputes, supervising chieftaincy succession, conferring customary titles, mediating between governments and citizens, guiding civic campaigns on health and security, and serving as custodians of culture and tradition.

“Traditional rulers are the conscience of the people. They unify communities, mediate public policy, and provide guidance. Their authority persists even without constitutional protection,” the governor added.

But he cautioned monarchs against partisan politics, warning that aligning with political parties could erode their moral influence and the trust people place in them. He urged them to remain neutral, fair, and committed to serving the collective good.

In closing, Uzodimma called on traditional rulers to maintain their dignity, avoid political conflicts, and continue offering wisdom, unity, and calm in times of national challenges.