Sanwo-Olu urges Nigeria to embrace tourism for greater IGR

By Esther Kalu

The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Nigeria to consider Tourism as it has the potential to take Nigeria’s Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, to greater heights.

He stated that Nigeria is endowed with both natural and human resources and can multiply its IGR through investments in tourism.

Speaking at the Lagos Asa Day 2021 and launch of the Youth Empowerment Access Centre, yesterday, held at Lagos Television, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the uniqueness and symbolism of Asa Day was in tandem with his administration’s THEMES development agenda.

The event, themed ‘Let’s use our cultural heritage to revive our economy’, was organised by ASA Day Worldwide Inc. Canada, in conjunction with Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

In the same vein, the president and convener of ASA Day Worldwide Prince Oyatoye, called for more collaboration between government and private organisations so that the benefits in the industry could be well exploited.

Also, nollywood actors Prince Jide Kosoko, Muka Ray, Yinka Quadri, commended the organizers for the initiative, adding that the government stands to gain a lot if it invests in the industry.

“Apart from what the government would benefit, it’s better we preserve our culture because the more we do that, the more we keep our heritage for future benefits,” Kosoko said.

